Andhra Pradesh (AP) Inter Results 2018: BIEAP to release Andhra Pradesh Intermediate second year results on April 12 on bieap.gov.in

The results of the 2018 Andhra Pradesh Intermediate second year (class 12) are likely to be declared on April 12 at 11 am. The AP Intermediate Second Year Results 2018 will be announced by the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP on its official website bieap.gov.in. Students can also visit results.nic.in, examresults.net to check the results for the AP Inter 2nd year examinations 2018.

Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP conducted the AP Inter 2nd year examinations this year from 1 March to 19 March. Around 457,292 candidates had appeared for the AP Board Inter-II exams this year.

The results of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate first year (class 11) are likely to be declared at 3 pm on April 13. Last year, both results were declared on the same day.

This year, the AP Board had introduced the "one-minute" rule which bars students from entering the examination centres if they are late by even a minute.

Here is how to check the results of the 2018 Andhra Pradesh Intermediate second year (class 12):

Step 1: Log on to the official website bieap.gov.in

Step 2: There will be two links - AP Inter first year results and AP Inter Second year results

Step 3: Click on the link which says AP Inter Second year results

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number

Step 5: Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result, save and take a print out of the same for future reference

Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2018 can also be accessed on Mobile via SMS.

SMS - APGEN2<space>REGISTRATION NO to 56263.

The students who are able to secure 91 to 100 marks will be given A1 grade, those who get 81 to 90 marks will get A2 grade. Those getting 71-80 marks will get B1 grade, 61 to 70 marks get B2 grade. Students securing 51 to 60 marks will get C1 grade, 41-50 marks will get you a C2 grade, 35 to 40 marks will be categorised into D grade. Students getting marks below 35 would be deemed fail.