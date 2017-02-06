AP Police Constable PC (Civil and AR) , Warder (Prisons) 2017 final results released
AP Police Final Written Test for the post of PC (Civil and AR) and Warder (Prisons) have been released.
Delhi: AP Police final written test for the post of PC (Civil and AR) and Warder (Prisons) have been released by Andhra Pradesh state level police recruitment board.
The results have been published on the official website of the recruitment board - recruitment.appolice.gov.in and www.appolice.gov.in.
The final written test for these posts was conducted on January 22 at 5 locations in Andhra Pradesh.
As for the vacancy, 3216 posts are for SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men and Women), 1067 posts for SCT Police Constable (AR) (Men and Women), in Police Department 240 posts for Warders (Male) and Warders (Female) and 25 Posts, in Prisons and Correctional Services Department.
SCT SI PMT/ PET 2016 had been published earlier by Andhra Pradesh state level police recruitment board.
The final exams will be conducted on February 18 and 19.
