ASRB LDC direct recruitment exam 2016 admit card released; check asrb.org.in

New Delhi: Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has released LDC exam 2016 admit cards.

It has been released on its official website - asrb.org.in. Candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth to download their admit cards.

Recruitment will be done for the position of Lower Division Clerk for 63 research institutions of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The common competitive exams for direct recruitment will be held on February 24, 2018.

ASRB was established on November 1, 1973, as an independent recruitment agency in pursuance of the recommendations of the Gajendragadkar Committee.

As per the official website, its mandate, among other things, is "recruitment to posts in the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) of the ICAR and to such other posts and services that the president, ICAR, may specify from time to time."

Its mandate is also "recruitment to entry-level scientific positions of the ARS through all-India competitive exams and induction of existing scientists of the ICAR to ARS under the initial constitution of ARS."

Further, it conducts "National Eligibility Test, which is a prerequisite for the initial recruitment as assistant professor/lecturer in the state agricultural universities."