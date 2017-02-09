Bengal Assembly passes bill for greater government say in education

Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that gives wider powers to the state government to dissolve college governing bodies and formulate rules for student body polls.

The West Bengal Universities and College (Administration and Regulation) Bill, 2017 was passed by voice vote in the absence of major opposition groupings -- the Congress and the Left Front, who are boycotting the House for two days starting Thursday.

They are protesting against an alleged assault on Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan, now in hospital.

Taking part in the debate on the bill, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the legislation has not been brought to end any good practice but to streamline higher education.

He said corrupt practices are still on in some areas while allegations have been made about teachers' irregular attendance.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill lays down that the legislation aimed to "clearly define the rights and duties of the various stakeholders and to bring in greater responsibility, transparency and accountability".

The bill also states: "The state government reserves the rule of making powers in respect of prescribing uniform code of conduct, terms and condition of service and procedures of discipline in respect of all employees of the colleges and universities."

