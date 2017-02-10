CBSE may make three languages mandatory and foreign language be treated as 'elective'
By 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may make mandatory three languages for Class-X board examination and foreign language might be treated as fourth and "elective".
New Delhi: By 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may make mandatory three languages for Class-X board examination and foreign language might be treated as fourth and "elective".
According to CBSE's new plan, the three language formula, under which Hindi, English and Indian language are taught, might be extended to class IX and X as well from the current VI to VIII.
All three languages would be main subjects in the Class X board exams. Students can study a foreign language, or a non-listed Indian language, as an additional subject, which will be non-qualifying in nature.
The CBSE had in December sent the proposed formula for secondary education to MHRD, according to which the students taking Class X board exams will have to study three languages, including English as main subjects.
At present, the formula is applicable only till class 8 in CBSE schools and Class X students study two languages, including English.
The decision will now have to be approved by the government before it is implemented.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- PM Modi's name vs. Akhilesh Yadav's developmental model: What will garner more votes?
- 11th standard student fires bullet at classmate in Ghaziabad
- DNA: Does Sasikala qualify for the post of Tamil Nadu CM without contesting elections?
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Karnataka: 15-year-old girl repeatedly raped by guardian gets pregnant
- AIADMK crisis: As it happened on Wednesday
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos
Top Videos
-
-
MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
-
West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
-
Pakistan claims India building 'secret nuclear city', New Delhi says it's baseless