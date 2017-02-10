close
CBSE may make three languages mandatory and foreign language be treated as 'elective'

By 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may make mandatory three languages for Class-X board examination and foreign language might be treated as fourth and "elective".

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 14:19
New Delhi: By 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may make mandatory three languages for Class-X board examination and foreign language might be treated as fourth and "elective".

According to CBSE's new plan, the three language formula, under which Hindi, English and Indian language are taught, might be extended to class IX and X as well from the current VI to VIII.

All three languages would be main subjects in the Class X board exams. Students can study a foreign language, or a non-listed Indian language, as an additional subject, which will be non-qualifying in nature.

The CBSE had in December sent the proposed formula for secondary education to MHRD, according to which the students taking Class X board exams will have to study three languages, including English as main subjects.

At present, the formula is applicable only till class 8 in CBSE schools and Class X students study two languages, including English.

The decision will now have to be approved by the government before it is implemented.  

First Published: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 14:19

