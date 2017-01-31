CBSE to conduct NEET for admission into medical courses on May 7
CBSE will conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for admission into medical courses on May 7.
Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into medical courses on May 7.
CBSE conducts the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exam and on the basis of it the students are chosen for admission to various colleges.
Earlier, it had been decided that candidates could appear in the NEET thrice till they are 25 years old.
The decision was taken during a University Grants Commission (UGC) meeting in Delhi some time back.
The minimum age to appear for NEET is 17 years, however, the maximum age is 30 years for the reserved category students.
NEET will be held in eight languages - Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu - for the academic year 2017-18.
Also, the candidate qualifying NEET will be eligible for all India quota and other quotas under the state governments and institutes irrespective of the medium taken by candidates, subject to other eligibility criteria, the Union Health Ministry had said in a statement in December last year.
Joint Secretary, Medical Education, AK Singhal had said then, "The collaborative efforts of Central Health Ministry with the state health ministries have lead to this decision so as to bring parity for the students who have taken the state board exams."
NEET has replaced AIPMT and has been made mandatory for admissions in all-India medical/dental colleges which means no other state can conduct its separate medical entrance.
(With PTI inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!