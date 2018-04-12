Check bieap.gov.in at 3pm for Andhra Pradesh Inter 2nd Year Results 2018, AP Intermediate Results 2018 to be declared shortly

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will on Thursday declare the results of the 2018 Andhra Pradesh Intermediate second year (class 12) at 3 pm. The AP Intermediate Second Year Results 2018 will be announced on the board's official website bieap.gov.in. Students can also visit results.nic.in, examresults.net to check the results for the AP Inter 2nd year examinations 2018.

Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP conducted the AP Inter 2nd year examinations this year from 1 March to 19 March in which around 457,292 candidates had appeared.

While the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate second year (class 12) exams are likely to be declared at 3 pm today, the results of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate first year (class 11) are likely to be declared at 3 pm on April 13. Last year, both results were declared on the same day. In 2017, overall 92 per cent students had passed the exam. The overall pass percentage for boys was 88 per cent while for girls, it was 87 per cent.

The BIE regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education. The board executes and governs various activities which include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and, providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

This year, the AP Board had introduced the "one-minute" rule which bars students from entering the examination centres if they are late by even a minute.

Here is how to check the results of the 2018 Andhra Pradesh Intermediate second year (class 12):

Step 1: Log on to the official website bieap.gov.in

Step 2: There will be two links - AP Inter first year results and AP Inter Second year results

Step 3: Click on the link which says AP Inter Second year results

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number

Step 5: Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result, save and take a print out of the same for future reference

Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2018 can also be accessed on Mobile via SMS.

SMS - APGEN2<space>REGISTRATION NO to 56263.