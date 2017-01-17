Check icaiexam.icai.org for CA final, CPT 2016 results at 2 pm today
The results will be declared at 2 pm on the official website of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
New Delhi: Ending anxious wait of students, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the ICAI CA Final Result and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) result on Tuesday.
As per the ICAI website, the results will be declared at 2 pm on the official website — icaiexam.icai.org. While the CA Final examination was held in November 2016, Common Proficiency Test (CPT) was conducted in December 2016.
The ICAI will be realising a merit list on all India basis of candidates securing a minimum of 55% and above marks and up to the maximum of 50th Rank in the case of final examination in accordance with the decision of the Examination Committee.
How to get CA final and CPT results
Those who have registered their email address at icaiexam.icai.org will receive the results via email soon after the results are declared.
ICAI portal
The candidates can also login to icaiexam.icai.org and entering their registration number or PIN number and their roll number to access their result.
SMS
CA final
CAFNL(space)XXXXXX (The six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate)
e.g. CAFNL 123456
Common Proficiency Test
CACPT(Space) XXXXXX (The six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate)
e.g. CACPT 123456
Send the message to: 58888
Zeenews.com wishes all candidates best of luck!
