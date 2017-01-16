CMAT 2017: Admit cards released; Check aicte-cmat.in

Delhi: The admit card of Common Management Admissions Test 2017 has been released and candidates can download them from the official website - aicte-cmat.in.

In order to download it, candidates should click on CMAT 2017 admit card and enter email ID and password.

It is advisable to take a print out.

The exams will be held on January 28 and 29. 29 January 2017 is a reserved day.

Over 3500 AICTE approved B-schools are expected to take CMAT scores including JBIMS, Sydenham, KJ Somaiya, IMT and GIM among others.

25 questions of 100 marks will be asked in each section. The four sections are - quantitative techniques and data interpretation, logical reasoning, language comprehension and general awareness.

The test will be held for 180 minutes.

Four marks will be given for correct answer and a negative marking of one mark for every wrong answer.

About CMAT:

CMAT is a national level entrance examination conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) every year as per the directions of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

This test facilitates institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission in all management programs.

The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE-Approved Institutions/University Departments/Constituent Colleges/Affiliated Colleges.