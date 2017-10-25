Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination 2017 declared; check upsc.gov.in

NEW DELHI: The result of Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Exam has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results at the official website - upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have been selected have been recommended for appointment to the Group 'A' posts of geologist, geophysicist and chemist in the Geological Survey of India.

They have also been recommended for appointment to junior hydro-geologist (scientist B), Group 'A' in the Central Ground Water Board.

78 candidates in total have been recommended for appointment.

Their marks will be made available on the website within fifteen days from the publication of the result.

According to the UPSC notification "appointment to the posts under the two categories shall be made by the government in accordance with the merit position."