Delhi University to develop online portal to track PhD progress
Progress report of a student right from PhD enrollment to thesis submission will now be available online with Delhi University developing a dedicated portal for the purpose.
New Delhi: Progress report of a student right from PhD enrollment to thesis submission will now be available online with Delhi University developing a dedicated portal for the purpose.
"A portal is being created to make the students' works reliable. Notification regarding their research works and field reports will be available on the portal. However, the research work and findings will be kept confidential," said an examination department official.
At present, all work related to PhD including admission, thesis, research report, attendance, marks, interview, viva, progress report and others is being done manually, which involve a lot of paper work.
"But with digitisation, all these records will be maintained on the online portal. The portal will not only help PhD scholars but will also ease the work pressure on the staff," the official added.
In 2014, DU had signed an MoU with the University Grants Commission (UGC) to upload thesis and dissertations of its research scholars on the digital database 'Shodhganga repository'.
As many as 27 departments in Delhi University are running PhD courses in the fields of arts, commerce and science.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Assembly Elections 2017: Fault in EVMs interrupt polling at two seats in Punjab
- Noida: 7-year-old DPS girl dies after getting injured during karate session
- Assembly Elections 2017: Goa records 15% turnout for first two hours in polls
- Countries which have banned entry of foreign nationals
- Watch - Coast Guard leads oil spill clean-up operation in Chennai
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- WATCH: After KL Rahul, Raiphi Gomez hits ball out of the stadium, while playing for Kerala
- S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
- IPL 2017 Auction: From player rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!