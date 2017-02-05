close
DU to develop online portal to track PhD progress

Progress report of a student right from PhD enrollment to thesis submission will now be available online.

PTI | Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 09:46
New Delhi: Progress report of a student right from PhD enrollment to thesis submission will now be available online with Delhi University developing a dedicated portal for the purpose.

"A portal is being created to make the students' works reliable. 

Notification regarding their research works and field reports will be available on the portal. However, the research work and findings will be kept confidential," said an examination department official.

At present, all work related to PhD including admission, thesis, research report, attendance, marks, interview, viva, progress report and others is being done manually, which involve a lot of paper work.

"But with digitisation, all these records will be maintained on the online portal. The portal will not only help PhD scholars but will also ease the work pressure on the staff," the official added.

In 2014, DU had signed an MoU with the University Grants Commission (UGC) to upload thesis and dissertations of its research scholars on the digital database 'Shodhganga repository'.

As many as 27 departments in Delhi University are running PhD courses in the fields of arts, commerce and science.

First Published: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 09:46

