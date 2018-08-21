Exam schedule for JEE, NEET, NET announced

New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) on Tuesday announced the final schedule of the registration, examination and result dates for the NEET (UG), UGC NET, JEE, CMAT and GPAT competitive exams. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which will be conducting these exams between December 2018 to May 2019.

The examinations are: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT).

Following are the details of the exams to be conducted:

* Examination: UGC-NET December 2018

Mode of examination: Computer-based

Registration dates: September 1-30 2018

Downloading of admit cards: November 19 2018

Date of examinations: December 9-23 2018

Date of announcing results: January 10 2019

* Examination: JEE Main I

Mode of examination: Computer-based

Registration dates: September 1-30 2018

Downloading of admit cards: December 17 2018

Date of examinations: January 6-20 2019

Date of announcing results: January 31 2019

* Examination: JEE Main II

Mode of examination: Computer-based

Registration dates: February 8-March7 2019

Downloading of admit cards: March 18 2019

Date of examinations: April 6-20 2019

Date of announcing results: April 30 2019

* Examination: CMAT & GPAT

Mode of examination: Computer-based

Registration dates: November 1-30 2018

Downloading of admit cards: January 7 2019

Date of examinations: January 28 2019

Date of announcing results: February 10 2019

* Examination: NEET (UG)*

Mode of examination: Pen & Paper exam (in single session)

Registration dates: November 1-30 2018

Downloading of admit cards: April 15 2019

Date of examinations: May 5 2019

Date of announcing results: June 5 2019

* The change in the NEET exam pattern (as against the statement made on 7th July 2018), which will now be a single exam in pen-and-paper mode and in the same number of languages as has been conducted last year, is on the request of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, who wanted the same pattern followed last year to be maintained.

NTA is also establishing a countrywide network of test practice centres (TPCs) for students of rural areas so that everyone will have an opportunity to practice before the exam. A total of (2,697) Schools/engineering colleges with computer centres are being made available on every Saturday/Sunday starting from September 1, 2018 and any student can use the facility free-of-charge. An App is being developed which will enable the students to choose the nearest TPC.

The TPCs will have a downloaded Computer Based Test (CBT) which will be similar to the actual test to be conducted on the exam day. The practice tests will help the candidates to familiarize themselves with logging into the system, going through the detailed instructions regarding the test, using the mouse or numeric keyboard on screen (virtual) for attempting each question, scrolling down to the next question, navigating between questions, reviewing and editing their options and submit questions.