GATE admit cards to be released on January 5, 2018; check gate.iitg.ac.in

New Delhi: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 admit cards will be released on January 5, 2018.

Candidates can download them from gate.iitg.ac.in. GATE 2018 examinations will be conducted across from February 3, 2018, to February 11, 2018.

There are 23 papers for it. The exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

GATE is an exam to primarily test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science. It is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science and seven Indian Institutes of Technology Roorkee, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur and Bombay.

GATE score is used for admissions to various post-graduate education programs in Indian higher education institutes. The scores are also being used by several Indian public sector undertakings for recruiting graduate engineers in entry-level positions.

GATE is too recognised by various institutes outside India, such as Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.