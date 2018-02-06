IGNOU December 2017 Term End Grade Card released at ignou.ac.in

New Delhi: The December term end exam results 2017 grade card has been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Candidates can check the same on the official website - ignou.ac.in.

In order to download grade card, candidates should click on - 'IGNOU declares Term End Result and Grade Card of December 2017' - link and choose any of the programme link.

Then they should enter their nine-digit enrolment number. After they click on 'submit', they can view their IGNOU grade card.

As per the official notification, "In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be cancelled."

The results for December Term End Exams 2017 had been released by the university on January 5, 2018.

IGNOU is a distance learning national university and is named after former PM India Indira Gandhi. It was established in 1985 after Parliament passed IGNOU act 1985.

The university is run by the central government. It has started a decentralisation process by setting up five zones - north, south, east, west and northeast.