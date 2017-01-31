IIM Bangalore's EPGP PG programme ranked among top 50

Bengaluru: IIM Bangalore on Tuesday said its one-year fulltime Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) has been ranked among the top 50 in the Financial Times Global MBA Ranking 2017.

IIMB`s programme has shot up 13 spots to be placed at No 49 in the FT ranking, it said.

It said the other management schools in the top 50 ranking list released yesterday include INSEAD, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Harvard Business School, MIT: Sloan, University of California at Berkeley: Haas.

"The credit goes to all faculty colleagues who, as part of the EPGP and Admissions Interview committees, recruit a high-calibre cohort for the programme and as professors put them through a demanding learning experience in their course offerings," IIMB Director Incharge Professor R Srinivasan said.

Stating that the ranking is based on surveys of the business schools and their alumni, IIMB said programmes are assessed according to the career progression of alumni, the school's idea generation and the diversity of students and faculty.

A total of 156 schools took part in the 2017 edition of this ranking.

All participating schools meet the FT's entry criteria, including being accredited by EQUIS or the AACSB, IIMB said in a release.