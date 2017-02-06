IIM-Lucknow achieves 100% placement in 3 days
The Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow (IIM-L) on Monday said it has achieved 100 percent final placement for its 31st batch of 435 students in a record time of just over three days.
Lucknow: The Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow (IIM-L) on Monday said it has achieved 100 percent final placement for its 31st batch of 435 students in a record time of just over three days.
"IIM-Lucknow achieved 100 per cent final placements for its 31st batch of 435 students in just over three days, an official said here.
The recruitment drive witnessed participation from over 170 domestic and international recruiters.
"The highlight of the placement season was the participation of esteemed firms like EMAAR, McKinsey and Company, o3 Capital and The Boston Consulting Group which marked the ascent of IIM-L as a preferred recruitment destination for marketing, finance and consulting roles in the country," the official said.
The top four segments based on roles offered were sales and marketing, finance, consulting and business development including some extremely sought after and niche profiles in the finance domain.
The rest of the offers came from domains such as operations/supply chain, general management, systems/IT, market research, analytics and HR.
Some of the top recruiters across different sectors were Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Avendus, Goldman Sachs, Hindustan Unilever, McKinsey & Company, TAS and The Boston Consulting Group.
The first time recruiters included Clinton Health Access Initiative, EMAAR and Societe Generale while international profiles were offered by Capgemini, EMAAR, M.H. Alshaya, UAE Exchange and Olam International.
Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, Consulting and General Management sector firms were also there to pick students.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- UP Assembly Election: Political rallies galore ahead of polls
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status
- When Bees attack halted play between India and Australia in 2008 – Watch Video
- Pune Infosys girl murder: These were Rasila Raju's last words before she abruptly ended phone call
- Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will form next government in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah
Top Videos
-
Are political parties using 'triple talaq' issue as a vote bank during UP elections?
-
UP polls: Mulayam Singh does U-turn, to campaign for SP-Congress alliance
-
Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
-
Donald Trump lashes out at US judge who blocked his immigration ban