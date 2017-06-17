IIT Kharagpur to award its faculty members

Kharagpur: The IIT Kharagpur today announced Chair Professorship Awards and Faculty Excellence Awards for senior, mid-level and newly joined faculty members in an effort to recognise their work in teaching and research.

The institute has announced two Chair Professorship Awards for senior professors and seven Faculty Excellence Awards of which three will be given to associate professors and four to assistant professors, two of them having joined recently.

The professors will be awarded on the basis of students' feedback on their teaching, peer recognition through national and international awards, research output such as papers and citations, doctoral guidance, research and development activities in terms of sponsored research and industrial consultancy, patents and technologies developed, among others.

"Such recognition of faculty excellence not only leads to higher motivational factor among the academic communities but also helps students to excel and promotes the institute's brand thus attracting brighter students," IIT Kharagpur Director Professor PP Chakrabarti said.

Nominations received by the institute were thoroughly screened, reviewed by experts at multiple levels and final selection was made by an apex committee comprising eminent external experts.

The institute has also selected three of its senior faculty members for Chair Professorships, supported by alumni and industry.

"The institute honoured its faculty members in recognition of their excellence in teaching and research. We hope more such awards to be announced with the help of alumni and industry in future," said Professor Subhasish Tripathy, Dean Faculty at IIT Kharagpur.