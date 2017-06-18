Jharkhand JAC Board Intermediate 12th Result 2017 likely to be declared on June 20; check jharresults.nic.in, jac.nic.in

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to announce the results of Jharkhand Intermediate Class 12 (Arts) by June 20.

Once declared, candidates can can check their results on JAC's official websites, jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in.

The Class 12 examination was held from February 8 to March 4 at nearly 444 centres around the state.

Earlier, on May 30, the board released results of Class 12 Science and Commerce stream.

How to check Jharkhand Intermediate Class 12 (Arts) result:

- Visit jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in

- Click on 'Class 12 Board Results'

- Enter your roll number and other datails as required

- Click to Submit

The students are advised to download the result and take a print out for future reference.