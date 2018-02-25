JNU announces entrance result @ jnu.ac.in, here's how to check

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday announced the results of the entrance examinations. The candidates can now check the results by visiting the university's official website at jnu.ac.in.

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview following the written test.

Steps to check the results:

- Visit jnu.ac.in

- Click on 'ADMISSIONS'

- Click on the link 'RESULT OF CANDIDATES INVITED FOR VIVA-VOCE FOR JNUEE 2018-19'

- Enter username and password to log in

The interview is scheduled to be conducted by March 20. The final merit list of the successful candidates will be declared by April 15.

The results of other programmes will be also be announced by March 25.

Here are the names of the programs at JNU:

- BA(Hons) second year

- MSc in Special Centre for Molecular Medicine (SCMM) and School of Computational and Integrative Sciences (SCIS)

- MA (Foreign Language) MPhil/PhD, PhD, postgraduate diploma in education programmes (PGDE)

- MTech, Master in Public Health

- Certificate of proficiency and Advanced Diploma of Proficiency (Mass Media)

The admission to BA(Hons), MCA, MA (except foreign languages) and MSc (except MSc at SCMM and SCIS) do not include an interview.