Maharashtra Board: HSC exam to start from Feb 28, SSC from March 7

PTI | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 21:16
Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education today confirmed that the written examinations for HSC (Class XII) will commence from February 28, while the SSC (Class X) exams will begin from March 7.

According to an official communication issued by the Maharashtra board, the HSC (higher secondary certificate) exams will end on March 25, while the SSC (secondary school certificate) exams will get over on April 1.

The practical and oral examinations for HSC started from today and will go on till February 25, it said.

The SSC practical and oral exams will be conducted between February 15 and March 4.

The board also said that there was some confusion over the exam dates owing to the elections to zilla parishads and panchayat samitis in the state.

First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 21:16

