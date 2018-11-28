हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Maharashtra government releases over 50 scholarships for students in the state

Social Justice and Special Assistance Department of the Maharashtra government has declared multiple scholarships open for the students having domicile of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra government releases over 50 scholarships for students in the state

Social Justice and Special Assistance Department of the Maharashtra government has declared multiple scholarships open for the students having domicile of Maharashtra.

Post-Matric Scholarship & Other Educational Facilities to SBC students 2018, Maharashtra

This scholarship opportunity is given to students of special backward class who have a family income of less than Rs 1lakh per annum and have cleared class 10. Rs 150-450 per month will be given to the day scholars and Rs 90-190 per month to hostellers.

Pre-Matric Scholarship (Unclean Occupation), Maharashtra 2018

Students of class 1-10 whose parents are involved in occupations like tanning, scavenging, sweeping and flaying are given this scholarship. Under this scholarship, Rs 700 per month for ten-month is given to students of class 3 to 10 with an ad hoc grant of Rs 1000 per annum to hostellers. To the day scholars, Rs 110 per month for ten months will be given to students of class 1-10 with ad hoc grant of Rs 750 per annum.

Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Scholarship, Maharashtra 2018

To provide financial support to 100 scheduled caste students holding domicile of Maharashtra, the Government of Maharashtra has proposed this scholarship for the underprivileged students who have an annual income not more than Rs 4.5 lakh. They will be backed monetarily with Rs 10,000 per annum for books, notebooks and other educational instruments.

Tuition fees and Examination fees to VJNT/SBC students 2018, Maharashtra

Candidates of VJNT or SBC category from any recognised high school can apply for this scholarship. The applying candidate must not be receiving any other scholarship. Under this call, tuition and related examination fee will be covered.

Vocational Training for VJNT and SBC candidates, Maharashtra 2018

To create self-employment for the students of VJNT and SBC from Maharashtra, this scholarship is for the vocational training from any government ITI to undergo short duration training courses. The selected scholar will receive training fee of Rs 400-2400 per course paid directly to the concerned ITI. Upon completion of the course, a tool kit of Rs 1000 will be given through the concerned ITI institute.

Courtesy: https://www.buddy4study. com

Tags:
MaharashtraMaharashtra GovernmentMaharashtra government scholarship

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close