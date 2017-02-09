Maharashtra state board announces HSC, SSC exam dates

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education has announced the dates for the HSC and SSC exams.

The written exam for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (Class XII) will be held from February 28 to March 25, while the Senior Secondary School certificate exam (Class X) will be held from March 7 to April 1.

The practical exams for class XII will be held from February 9 to February 25, while for Class X, it will be conducted from February 15 to March 4.

The results will be declared in May.

In 2016, 16,01,406 and 13,88,467 candidates appeared for the SSC and HSC examinations respectively.