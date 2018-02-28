MBA CET 2018: Admit cards released; here's how you can download

New Delhi: The admit cards for Maharashtra MBA CET (Common Entrance Test) were released today by DTE Maharashtra on their official website – dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

The online examination is scheduled for March 10 and 11. Successful candidates will get admission in the first year of the full-time postgraduate degree in MBA/ MMS courses.

The scores of the online examination will be tallied on the basis of the number of correctly answered questions.

The minor difference in difficulty level, if any, in each of the objective tests held in different sessions will be considered to arrive at the equated scores.

Test-wise scores and scores on total are reported with decimal points up to two digits.

Below is a step-by-step guide on how you can download the admit card:

Log on to the official website mentioned above

Click on the link for ‘MBA CET admit card’

In the provided fields, enter the required details – registration number, password, and security code.

Click on login

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a printout for future reference

NOTE: Candidates have to produce original copies of the photo identity proof along with examination hall ticket while attending the examination. Ration card and learner's driver's permit will be considered invalid.