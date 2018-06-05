हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
du admissions

More than three lakh students register for UG courses in Delhi University DU

Over three lakh students have registered for undergraduate (UG) courses in Delhi University (DU) till today, an official said. The Delhi University threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15.

More than three lakh students register for UG courses in Delhi University DU

New Delhi: Over three lakh students have registered for undergraduate (UG) courses in Delhi University (DU) till today, an official said. The Delhi University threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15.

The registration for UG programmes will end at 6 pm on June 7. The varsity has, for now, announced a total of five cut-offs with the notification for the first cut-off scheduled to be issued on June 19.

According to an official from the university, 3,42,611 aspirants registered on the portal. Out of these, 2,42,439 candidates registered for merit-based courses while the rest of the applications were for entrance-based courses.

Total male applicants are 155705, female 133090 and other applicants 80, he said, adding that around 215867 of the applicants have made payments.

He said the candidates who have submitted more than one application should retain only one correct successfully submitted application and cancel the rest.

For postgraduate courses, 1,42,005 students registered on the portal. Out of these, 67,444 applications were from male candidates, 74497 were from female candidates and 64 registered in the others category.

Tags:
du admissionsDelhi University AdmissionsDelhi universityDU undergraduate admission

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close