MPPSC question on RTI activists rakes up controversy

Bhopal: A question in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) prelims paper asking candidates their views on "wrong intentions" of RTI activists has drawn flak from the advocates of the sunshine law.

Terming the question as "improper", the activists have said such questions cannot be asked as the intention of an applicant seeking information under RTI cannot be questioned.

The question number 79 in the paper of MPPSC exam held on Sunday reads: "If you are a government officer and the information under the RTI Act is being sought from you. And, you know the applicant well and assured that the information can be misused. What would you do?"

Four multiple choice answers have been provided which include (A) You will find a solution for not providing information, (B) You would provide the information, (C) Would provide wrong information so that possibility of its misuse can be reduced, and (D) Would delay in providing the information as long as possible.

This question has angered the RTI activists who say it shows ignorance of experts who prepared the paper.

"MPPSC has shown disrespect towards the rights of the people given under Article 19 of the Constitution. There is no mention of 'use' or 'misuse' of information under the RTI Act," activist Ajay Dubey told PTI.

He said that he is going to file a complaint in this regard with Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

"There are certain restrictions mentioned under the Act for not providing information under sections 8 and 9 of this Act. Only some officers notified under the RTI Act can provide information. These powers are not given to every officer," he demanded.

Delhi based RTI activist Subhash Agrawal told PTI that this question and its suggested answers - both were wrong.

"If the government wants to prevent misuse of the information, the particular information should have been included in the exemption clause under the Act. It should have been clear in the question or in the answers," Agrawal added.

"It is not up to the personal wishes of an official to provide, delay or not providing the information. The information not included in the exempted clause means that the government wants such information to be made public," he said.

MPPSC's examination controller Dr R R Kanhere, however, said that there is no discrepancy in the question.

"Though the exam papers were prepared by the subject experts, I don't find any discrepancy in this question. The right answer of this question is (B) You would provide the information." Dr Kanhere added.