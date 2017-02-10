Odisha OSSTET 2016 results declared; log on to bseodisha.ac.in

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, on Thursday released the results of the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) recruitment examination 2016.

Candidates can log on to www.bseodisha.ac.in to check the results.

According to Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Debi Prasad Mishra, the number of vacancies was around 7,000.

How to check OSSTET result:

Visit www.bseodisha.ac.in

On the homepage, click on `Results` tab

Click on `Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET), 2016`

You will be directed to a new page

Enter your roll number and click on 'Find Results' button

Check your result

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, is a body corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and develops secondary education in Odisha. It provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes.