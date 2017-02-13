President Pranab Mukherjee pushes for knowledge-based society, says no dearth of talent in India

New Delhi: Asserting that knowledge based society is going to be the order of the day, President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said there is no dearth of talent either of students or teachers in the country.

"There is no dearth of talent either of students or teachers in the country. We must therefore strive to earn our rightful place in the comity of nations on the basis of our merit. Knowledge based society is going to be the order of the day," President Mukherjee said while addressing the centenary celebrations of the Ramjas College.

The President said the basic objective of education is not merely acquiring a job but pursuit of knowledge."Ever since I took over as the President, I have been constantly stressing on improving the quality of higher education in the country in my capacity as Visitor of Central Institutions of higher learning," President Mukherjee said.

He added that it had been his constant refrain as to why can`t the Indian Universities and Institutes of higher learning produce more Noble Laureates.

He also questioned as to why was it that till just about two years back, there was no single university or institution of higher learning featuring amongst the top two hundred in international rankings.He wished that Ramjas College achieves many more important milestones in the future.

On the occasion, the President released a centenary postage stamp and also a commemorative volume on `History of Ramjas`.