Railway Recruitment Board NTPC stage 2 examination admit cards released; Check rrbmumbai.gov.in

Mumbai: Admit cards of RRB stage 2 examination has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

In order to download admit cards, candidates should go to the official website - rrbmumbai.gov.in.

They should click on 'click to download e-call letter' and enter user ID and password.

After this, their admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should take a printout for future use.

The examination will be conducted from January 17 to January 19 at various test centres across the nation and will be held for 90 minutes.

For the exams, candidates will have to answer 120 multiple choice questions based on general awareness, arithmetic and reasoning.

Following are the posts for which candidates will be selected -

Commercial apprentice - 703, traffic apprentice - 1645, enquiry cum reservation clerk - 27, goods guard - 7591, junior accountant cum amanuensis typist - 1205, senior clerk cum typist - 869, assistant station master - 5942, transport assistant - 166 and senior time keeper: 4.