Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) grade 2 teacher results declared; check rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

New Delhi: Rajasthan Public Service Commission on Tuesday declared 2016 results for grade II teachers.

The results have been declared for social science. The results for Punjabi and Science subjects were released earlier on February 4 and 3, 2018, respectively.

Candidates can check the results on the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. In order to check the results, candidates should click on the latest results section of RPSC school teacher after logging in. They will have to enter details such as roll number.

They can take a print for their future use. Those who have cleared the exam will have to fill the application form available on the official website.

Candidates are also required to submit it with photocopies of their certificates.

The cutoff marks for different category candidates was also released by the commission.

As per reports, more than nine lakh candidates appeared for the second-grade teacher’s exam this year. It was held from April to July 2017 for 9488 posts.

As per the official website, "At the time of formation of Rajasthan, the institution of Public Service Commission existed in only three of the 22 covenanting states - Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner. The successor administration after the merger of the princely states promulgated an ordinance on 16th August 1949 establishing the Rajasthan Public Service Commission Ajmer. It provided for the abolition of the PSCs or other institution performing duties in the nature of those of a PSC in the constituent states. The ordinance also provided inter-alia, for the composition of the commission, the staff and the functions of the commission."