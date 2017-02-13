Rajasthan to create separate board for class five exams

Ajmer: Class five examinations in Rajasthan will now be conducted by a separate board starting this year, state education minister Vasudev Devnani has said.

The examinations will start from March 30. As is the case with the Class 10 boards exams, the questions papers for all class five students will be the same, Devnani told reporters here yesterday.

If student does not clear the exam he will got one more chance after a month. Clearing the examination is compulsory for advancing to the next class, Devnani said. Students are not failed up to fifth class at present.

The class eight examination in the state has also been conducted by a separate board for the last three years.



Devnani said to increase in quality in education in rural areas, the state government has decided to appoint a Panchayat Extension Officer in every Gram Panchayat from the next session starting June 17.

There are more than 9,800 gram panchayats in the state. At present, only one Block Education Officer is working in every Panchayat Samiti.

The education minister also said that the education department has proposed to government for establishing a State Council of Education, Research & Training (SCERT) that will function similar to the NCERT.

Devnani also said the student uniforms will be changed in all government schools of the state from the new session.

Three lakh bicycles will be distributed to every girl child studying in 9th class in March. 27,000 laptops will also be distributed to students who topped 8th, 10th & 12th Board examinations.

The minister said that a new Education Law 2017 has also been proposed to the government.