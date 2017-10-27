Results of CSIR UGC NET June Exam 2017 delayed

NEW DELHI: Results of the UGC JRF/NET 2017 exams has been delayed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) examination unit.

The exam was held on June 18. Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences are subjects of the exams.

As per the official notification - "The declaration of result of Joint CSIR-UGC JRF/NET June-2017 examination held on 18/06/2017 is delayed because of legal issues involved in the wake of the judgement of High court of Punjab and Haryana in CWP 8015/2017 dated 28/09/2017. The result will be declared in the due course of time. We request all the candidates who had appeared in the above examination to kindly bear with us."

CSIR is among the world's largest publicly funded R&D organisation. CSIR's pioneering sustained contribution to S&T human resource development is acclaimed nationally, the official website says.

Human Resource Development Group (HRDG), a division of CSIR realises this objective through various grants, fellowship schemes etc, it adds.