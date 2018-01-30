SSC SI Delhi police, CAPFs, ASI CISF paper 2 exam results declared; check ssc.nic.in

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI CISF paper 2 exams.

The results have been declared on the official website - ssc.nic.in. In order to check the results, candidates will have to enter their roll number and other necessary details.

The computer-based exams for recruitment of sub-inspectors in Delhi police, CAPFs and assistant sub-inspectors in CISF examination, 2017 (paper 1) was conducted from 01.07.2017 to 07.07.2017. The result of paper 1 was declared by the commission on 06.09.2017. Paper 2 of the said examination was held on 15.12.2017 for those candidates who qualified in PET/PST.

As per the official notification, "Representations received from the candidates regarding tentative answer keys were carefully examined and the modified answer keys, wherever required, were used for evaluation. Schedule of medical examination will be intimated to the candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of regional offices of the commission regarding the issue of admission certificate for medical examination."

It further says, "The category status in respect of the candidates belonging to reserve categories has been indicted along with their roll numbers. It is important for such candidates to note that they have been declared qualified only for the category mentioned against their roll number. If his/her actual category does not match, he/she may not be eligible to be included in the list. It is, therefore, in the interest of the candidates concerned to contact immediately the respective regional offices of the commission in all such cases, if they face any such issue."