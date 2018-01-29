TISSNET 2018 result declared; check appln.tiss.edu

New Delhi: TISSNET 2018 results have been released by The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Candidates can check the results on - appln.tiss.edu.

In order to check the results, they should click on the link - TISSNET results 2018 - and enter email ID and password.

The exam consisted of objective type questions and was held on January 7.

TISS was established in 1936 as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work. In 1944, it was renamed as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. "The year 1964 was an important landmark in the history of the institute when it was declared deemed to be a university under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956," the official website says.

It adds, "Since its inception, the vision of the TISS has been to be an institution of excellence in higher education that continually responds to changing social realities through the development and application of knowledge, towards creating a people-centred, ecologically sustainable and just society that promotes and protects dignity, equality, social justice and human rights for all."