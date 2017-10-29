UP board class 12 exams 2018 to to begin from February 6

LUCKNOW: Dates for Uttar Pradesh class 12 boards has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

Candidates appearing for the exams can check the respective dates at the official website - upmsp.edu.in.

The exams will begin from February 6 and continue till March 10.

The Board was set up in the year 1921 at Allahabad and conducted its first examination in 1923. At present the Board is the biggest examining body in the World.

As per the official website, four regional offices of the board were established at Meerut (1973), Varanasi (1978), Bareilly (1981) and Allahabad (1987) under the control of regional secretaries. The head office still at Allahabad with secretary as the over all executive head.

Presently , the board is holding the examinations and preparing the results of nearly 64 lakh students.

In UP a few secondary schools are being governed by ICSE and CBSE, but most of the secondary schools seek recognition of the UP board.

At present there are more than 22,000 secondary schools recognised by the UP board of high school and intermediate education, as per the website.