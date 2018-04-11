UP Board Result 2018: How to check Class 10th, 12th Results on upresults.nic.in

LUCKNOW: While the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma recently said that the results of the UP Board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be declared in April, there is no confirmation on when they will be announced. Some reports on Tuesday suggested that the results will be declared on April 15 but later there were clarifications that the announcement is unlikely on the said date. Sharma had also said that the new academic session will commence on April 16 after the results are declared.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh will make the results available on the official website upresults.nic.in when they are declared. Over 66.37 lakh students took the board exams this year.

The results can also be accessed on upmspresults.up.nic.in, results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net. To access the results, the candidates will need to have the roll numbers handy. They should also have the admit cards which states details of the examination centre, subjects, etc to enter all the required information to access the scoresheet. The candidates will need to opt on the website out of the options that whether they want to check the results for Class 10th or Class 12th. By clicking on the result tab, they will be prompted to fill the examination roll number. The scorecard will then be available for the candidates to check.

The UP Board exams for Class 10 were held from February 6 - February 22, while that of Class 12 were held from February 6 - March 12.

It is for the first time that CCTV cameras were installed in all the 8,549 centres for the exams. Of these 2,087 centres were red flagged as sensitive of which 566 centres were identified as very sensitive while 1,521 were sensitive in terms of copying mafia being active there.

While 29,81,387 students appeared for the Class 12 exam, 36,55,691 took the Class 10 exam.