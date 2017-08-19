close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2017: DAF released; check upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for Civil Services (Main) Examination on Thursday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 16:26
UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2017: DAF released; check upsc.gov.in
File photo

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for Civil Services (Main) Examination.

The candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination are suggested to visit UPSC's official portal at www.upsc.gov.in to fill up the form.

The last date to fill up the application form is August 31 till 6 pm.

According to the notification, the Civil Services Examination comprises of two successive stages:

1. Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination

2. Main (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various services and posts announced

TAGS

UPSCupsc.gov.inCivil Services (Main)DAFdetailed application form

From Zee News

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat to take stock of situation at Ladakh on Aug 20
Jammu and KashmirIndia

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat to take stock of situation at...

Explosion takes place near BJP office in J&amp;K&#039;s Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir

Explosion takes place near BJP office in J&K's Sri...

Lemon was a luxury item for ancient Romans: Study
Science

Lemon was a luxury item for ancient Romans: Study

Bihar flood situation worsens; toll rises to 202
Bihar

Bihar flood situation worsens; toll rises to 202

West Bengal

Darjeeling blast: GJM writes to Rajnath Singh seeking inter...

Tamil Nadu

Security beefed up at Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden resid...

WorldAsia

Palestinian in West Bank attack bid killed: Israel police

World

Islamic State claims attacks in Spain, Russia

AfricaWorld

Fresh deadly clashes hit central Africa, over dozen killed

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video