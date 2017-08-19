UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2017: DAF released; check upsc.gov.in

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for Civil Services (Main) Examination.

The candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination are suggested to visit UPSC's official portal at www.upsc.gov.in to fill up the form.

The last date to fill up the application form is August 31 till 6 pm.

According to the notification, the Civil Services Examination comprises of two successive stages:

1. Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination

2. Main (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various services and posts announced