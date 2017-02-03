UPSC declares forest service (main) exam results
New Delhi: The results of Indian Forest Service (main) examination have been declared today by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
The personality test for the successful candidates is likely to commence from this month-end.
The test is conducted in three stages annually -- preliminary, main and interview-- to select officers for Indian Forest Service.
The main examinations were held in November.
Successful candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, physical handicap and other documents such as TA form, etc.
At the time of their personality test, the UPSC said in a press release.
The personality test for the candidates is likely to commence from February 27, it said.
Personality tests will be held in the Commission's office here.
Detailed programme for the personality test will be uploaded on the Commission's website http://www.Upsc.Gov.In.
A list of the successful candidates have also been put up on the website.
