UPSC ISS, IES Exam 2017: Admit cards available at upsc.gov.in - How to download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit cards for Indian Statistical Services (ISS) and Indian Economic Services (IES) exams. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 12:01
Representational image

The admit cards are now available online on UPSC's official portal, www.upsc.gov.on. Aspirants who have applied to sit for the test are required to download their respective admit cards by visiting the official website. 

The admit cards can be downloaded till May 14 and the exam will be conducted on May 12. 

IES offers 15 vacancies while ISS has 29. The exam will be carried out in 19 different cities all across the nation.

Steps to download the admit card:

-Visit www.upsc.gov.in

-Under 'What's New', click on 'e-Admit card: ISS/IES 2017'

-Enter your registration Id/roll number, date of birth and image code

-Click on submit; your admit card will be displayed on the screen

- Download the same and take a print out for future reference

First Published: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 12:01

