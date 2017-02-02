close
Will soon fill vacancies in educational institutions: Centre

Human Resource Development Minister assured the house that the government will take necessary steps to fill seats reserved for certain categories.

IANS | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 14:07
New Delhi: The central government said on Thursday said vacancies of teachers in educational institutions across the country will soon be filled.

Responding to members` concerns in the Rajya Sabha, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said the government was aware of the situation and the process was on to fill the vacant posts as early as possible.

"We believe there should be no vacancies. It`s a government policy and we have decided to fill up teachers` vacancies according to the rules soon," the minister told the house.

He assured the house that the government will take necessary steps to fill seats reserved for certain categories.

First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 14:03

