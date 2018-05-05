Bhojpuri Cine Awards 2018 Live news updates

5 May 2018, 16:27 PM
Bhojpuri stars practised hard to ace their stage performances for the awards night. Here's a glimpse of Poonam Dubey's scintillating dance rehearsal video. She will be performing on the song tonight.
5 May 2018, 16:08 PM
Not many know but Bhojpuri film industry churns out around 70-80 films each year. It is currently undergoing revival and filmmakers are experimenting with various genres.
5 May 2018, 15:54 PM
Besides actors such as Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari, around 150 technicians will be present in Kolkata to make this night a memorable one.
5 May 2018, 15:38 PM
The starry event is going to kickstart at 4 pm, Netaji Indoor Stadium. This is the first time that the event is taking place in Kolkata.