Bhojpuri Cine Awards 2018 Live news updates

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry is ready to witness its biggest awards nights—Screen and Stage Bhojpuri Cine Awards in Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium. The who's who of the showbiz world is going to be seen in attendance. From Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey to Khesari Lal Yadav, Anjana Singh, Akshara Singh etc—all are going to make their presence felt.

The show is being organised by Arun Ojha and Vikas Singh Veerappan. Bhojpuri film industry's two biggies--Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan will two guest performers. Several actors will be given top honours and the audience will get to enjoy some enthralling performances.

Check out all the live updates here: