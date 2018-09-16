हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Bigg Boss 12 premiere Live updates: Nehha Pendse is next one to enter house

TV actress Shilpa Shinde won the last season and will be seen sharing the stage with Salman this time. Catch all the live updates here and do not miss out any action:

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Sunday, September 16, 2018 - 22:03
Comments |
Image Courtesy: Twitter/Bigg Boss

New Delhi: The big daddy of Indian reality shows—Bigg Boss is here and how! Superstar Salman Khan returns as the host of the most popular show for 9th time in a row. Last season was hailed as one of the most entertaining ones across all years, therefore, all eyes are set on the contestants this time. TV actress Shilpa Shinde won the last season and will be seen sharing the stage with Salman this time. Catch all the live updates here and do not miss out any action:

16 September 2018, 22:03 PM

Meanwhile, the first jodi fights it out as one of them is locked inside the glass chamber.

16 September 2018, 21:58 PM

The jodi of policeman-advocate along with Salman and Nehha get into an Q and A mode with the media personality.

16 September 2018, 21:52 PM

TV actress Nehha Pendse is the next contestant to join the list of partipants. She grooves to a peppy number 'Milegi Milegi' from 'Stree'. She becomes the 7th contestant this season. 

16 September 2018, 21:50 PM

This jodi of a policeman and an advocate asks some extremely fun questions from Salman as he stands inside a katghara.

16 September 2018, 21:48 PM

Here comes another jodi of a policeman Nirmal Singh and an advocate Romi Chaudhary. 

16 September 2018, 21:42 PM

Dipika makes a Simar style entry inside Bigg Boss 12 house.

16 September 2018, 21:40 PM

Dipika's actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim joins her on stage and Salman pulls their leg. 

16 September 2018, 21:35 PM

TV actress Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim enters Bigg Boss 12. 

16 September 2018, 21:30 PM

Karanvir becomes the first contestant to enter the house. He checks the beautiful interiors of the Bigg Boss 12 house. 

16 September 2018, 21:28 PM

And some crazy activity on stage leaves Karanvir Bohra's face smeared all black. 

16 September 2018, 21:26 PM

Check the action:

16 September 2018, 21:22 PM

Salman and first few contestants on stage get into some fun banter. 

16 September 2018, 21:19 PM

Here comes the first jodi --Saurabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra.

16 September 2018, 21:15 PM

16 September 2018, 21:11 PM

Here comes the first contestant--Karanvir Bohra. He begins with a scintillating dance performance. 

16 September 2018, 21:10 PM

Salman welcomes last year's winner Shilpa Shinde, Manveer Gurjar and two media persons on stage. 

16 September 2018, 21:07 PM

Salman Khan dressed in glittering jacket looks smashing. 

16 September 2018, 21:05 PM

Salman begins by dancing to his popular tracks.

16 September 2018, 21:01 PM

The big night is here. Salman is set to entrall the audiences.

16 September 2018, 20:55 PM

This year it's going to be 'Vichitra' jodi theme inside the mad house of 'Bigg Boss 12'. 

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close