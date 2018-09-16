Bigg Boss 12 premiere Live updates: Nehha Pendse is next one to enter house

16 September 2018, 22:03 PM
Meanwhile, the first jodi fights it out as one of them is locked inside the glass chamber.
16 September 2018, 21:58 PM
The jodi of policeman-advocate along with Salman and Nehha get into an Q and A mode with the media personality.
16 September 2018, 21:52 PM
TV actress Nehha Pendse is the next contestant to join the list of partipants. She grooves to a peppy number 'Milegi Milegi' from 'Stree'. She becomes the 7th contestant this season.
TV actress @NehhaPendse makes a dhamakedaar entry onto the #BB12 stage. Are you excited to watch her on the show? #BiggBoss12 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/FDCC9lrVlq
16 September 2018, 21:50 PM
This jodi of a policeman and an advocate asks some extremely fun questions from Salman as he stands inside a katghara.
Lawyer #RomilChoudhary and policewala #NirmalSingh kar rahe hai #BB12 mein entry. Kanoon ke ye do pehlu kya baaki logo pe padenge bhaari? #BiggBoss12 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/zmY9DI8Mwp
16 September 2018, 21:48 PM
Here comes another jodi of a policeman Nirmal Singh and an advocate Romi Chaudhary.
16 September 2018, 21:42 PM
Dipika makes a Simar style entry inside Bigg Boss 12 house.
16 September 2018, 21:40 PM
Dipika's actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim joins her on stage and Salman pulls their leg.
16 September 2018, 21:35 PM
TV actress Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim enters Bigg Boss 12.
Can't keep calm because TV's favourite bahu, @ms_dipika has come on to the #BB12 stage. @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/gGyXpI3cZ8
16 September 2018, 21:30 PM
Karanvir becomes the first contestant to enter the house. He checks the beautiful interiors of the Bigg Boss 12 house.
16 September 2018, 21:28 PM
And some crazy activity on stage leaves Karanvir Bohra's face smeared all black.
16 September 2018, 21:26 PM
Check the action:
Kya ando ko lekar hoge #BiggBoss12 ke ghar pe dange? Tune in now for all the fun! @BeingSalmanKhan @KVBohra pic.twitter.com/Xpn44bu82C
16 September 2018, 21:22 PM
Salman and first few contestants on stage get into some fun banter.
16 September 2018, 21:19 PM
Here comes the first jodi --Saurabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra.
Best friends #ShivashishMishra and #SourabhPatel are the first jodi to enter the #BB12 stage. Ye desi-videsi doston ki jodi aapko kaise lagi? @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/RqLeHk3qhW
16 September 2018, 21:15 PM
Bigg boss winners, @ShindeShilpaS, @imanveergurjar are joined by a few special guests on the #BB12 stage. @BeingSalmanKhan @dibang @SwetaSinghAT pic.twitter.com/BOwmTKbMY0
Tera dhyan kidhar hai, television ka hero @KVBohra idhar hai. #BB12#BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/Ev4DGkqp0U
16 September 2018, 21:11 PM
Here comes the first contestant--Karanvir Bohra. He begins with a scintillating dance performance.
16 September 2018, 21:10 PM
Salman welcomes last year's winner Shilpa Shinde, Manveer Gurjar and two media persons on stage.
16 September 2018, 21:07 PM
Salman Khan dressed in glittering jacket looks smashing.
The clock's struck 9 o clock and the nation's glued to their televisions! Are you ready for the Bigg night? #BB12 pic.twitter.com/g5giAwwy62
16 September 2018, 21:05 PM
Salman begins by dancing to his popular tracks.
For the first time ever, a few contestants have entered the house before the show began. #BB12 @BeingSalmanKhan
16 September 2018, 21:01 PM
The big night is here. Salman is set to entrall the audiences.
16 September 2018, 20:55 PM
This year it's going to be 'Vichitra' jodi theme inside the mad house of 'Bigg Boss 12'.
Vichitra jodiyon ki class lenge unke guru,
Bigg Boss Season 12 ho raha hai shuru! #BiggBoss12 #BB12@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/sQ5TpgkrVi
