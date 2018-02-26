Sridevi died of accidental drowning in the bathtub: Autopsy report

26 February 2018, 21:39 PM #Sridevi's body is not being embalmed today, it is likely to be done tomorrow, reports Khaleej Times — ANI (@ANI) 26 February 2018

26 February 2018, 20:40 PM Kamal Haasan reaches Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/CGJGUNiQWg — ANI (@ANI) 26 February 2018

26 February 2018, 20:09 PM Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrive at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/GTlTSXJQqv — ANI (@ANI) 26 February 2018

26 February 2018, 20:00 PM The saddest part was that she couldn't see her daughter (Jhanvi)'s debut film. My heart goes to entire family. I don't have much info about news of her drowning. I heard she fell into bathtub following a cardiac arrest. I am very sad: Shakti Kapoor #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/zxWKEJo2tN — ANI (@ANI) 26 February 2018

26 February 2018, 19:46 PM In an earlier interview with an Indian media, India’s Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri had said that they had got clearance from Dubai authorities to repatriate Sridevi’s mortal remains. But on being contacted by Gulf News a short while back, he clarified that the quote from him was relevant at that point of time, however with the new development, of the case being referred to the Public Prosecution, the repatriation issue is now open ended. He added that the Indian Embassy is in talks with the Dubai authorities to get clearance and is hopeful it will happen soon, reported Gulf News.

26 February 2018, 19:09 PM Further delay in return of mortal remains of #Sridevi expected,Dubai police which earlier gave clearance now awaits clearance from Prosecution magistrate .Police reportedly informed Indian authorities the body can only be handed over after nod from prosecution magistrate: Sources — ANI (@ANI) 26 February 2018

26 February 2018, 19:07 PM #Sridevi ji did not drink hard liquor,she used to have wine sometimes like me& like many others in public life.I have talked to Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Al Nahyan, he assured me that all formalities and reports are complete. Her mortal remains should reach India by midnight: Amar Singh pic.twitter.com/dprcBgGGjX — ANI (@ANI) 26 February 2018

26 February 2018, 18:40 PM Our embassy and consulate are working closely with local authorities to expedite the return of mortal remains of #Sridevi and also keeping Kapoor family apprised, it is our endeavor to send mortal remains at earliest: Indian Envoy to UAE Navdeep Suri to ANI (file pic) pic.twitter.com/kdHImTc04c — ANI (@ANI) 26 February 2018

26 February 2018, 18:28 PM Slim chances of Sridevi's mortal remains on Monday, reports Khaleej Times.

26 February 2018, 17:25 PM Dubai Police has transferred the case to Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases, reports Gulf News.

26 February 2018, 17:23 PM Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, Dubai Police HQ on Monday stated that Sridevi's death occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness.

26 February 2018, 17:18 PM Necessary reports awaited to start process of repatriating Sridevi's mortal remains, say officials. "We need forensic certificate, death certificate and embalming certificate before the process of embalming the body begins. Unless these processes are completed, we will not be in a position to give a firm time for the repatriation of the body," an official from the Consulate General of India told PTI.

26 February 2018, 16:55 PM Sridevi’s post-mortem report has been submitted to the police in Dubai, reports suggest.

26 February 2018, 16:50 PM Sridevi's body has been released for embalming, reports Gulf News.

26 February 2018, 16:46 PM Traces of alcohol found in Sridevi's body. She was under the influence of alchohol when she fell into the bathtub. She died of drowning.

26 February 2018, 16:31 PM Forensic report: Accidental drowning is cause of #Sridevi's death. https://t.co/vYS1il1E7T pic.twitter.com/BY2XjEG1nr — Gulf News (@gulf_news) 26 February 2018

26 February 2018, 15:43 PM Sources have said that Dubai Police have released the forensic report on Sridevi's death to her family and the Indian Consulate representative: Local media reports #Sridevi — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018

26 February 2018, 15:21 PM Sridevi's forensic report might be issued after two hours, reports The Khaleej Times.

26 February 2018, 15:03 PM Death certificate for late actress Sridevi may be issued soon, as per The Khaleej Times.

26 February 2018, 14:14 PM According to The Khaleej Times, Dubai Forensic Department officials confirmed that a second autopsy will not be conducted on Sridevi's body.

26 February 2018, 13:16 PM Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra arrive at the residence of Anil Kapoor in Mumbai. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/LAI6gaaOjY — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018

26 February 2018, 13:10 PM According to The Khaleej Times, the forensics department is yet to submit blood test results to Dubai Police for the release of actor Sridevi's body. The results are expected to be out in some time.

26 February 2018, 12:18 PM #Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar and his mother Honey Irani arrive at the residence of Anil Kapoor #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/zcK4Ah9sTc — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018

26 February 2018, 12:11 PM I still can't believe it. We can't believe it. We all loved her. I can't say anything else: Choreographer Saroj Khan on #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/R0DUbt4E20 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018

26 February 2018, 11:36 AM Farah Khan and Tabu arrive at the residence of Anil Kapoor in Mumbai. Farah Khan and Tabu arrive at residence of Anil Kapoor in Mumbai. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/aQIg7bkYnJ — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018

26 February 2018, 11:34 AM Fans in Kanpur light candles to pay tribute to #Sridevi . pic.twitter.com/Mzmov5c6CP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 26, 2018

26 February 2018, 11:14 AM #Mumbai: Fogging being done at Pawan Hans crematorium, in preparation for the last rites of #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/RL5gcFCWBV — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018

26 February 2018, 10:51 AM Khaleej Times quotes Indian Consulate officials as saying that they were hopeful that Sridevi's body will be ready for repatriation by 1 to 2 pm, Dubai time.

26 February 2018, 09:11 AM According to Khaleej Times, minutes before her death, the actress and husband Boney Kapoor were planning to go out for a dinner date. “He woke her up and the couple chatted for about 15 minutes before he invited her for dinner. The Chandni-fame star then went to the washroom. After 15 minutes passed and Sridevi did not come out, Kapoor knocked on the door to check on her. When he got no response, he forced open the door to find the legendary actor lying motionless in the bathtub full of water. "He tried to revive her and when he could not, he called a friend of his. After that, he informed the police at 9 pm," the paper quoted a source as saying.

26 February 2018, 09:11 AM Comic timing in a blink of an eyelid. Even As I grieve for #Sridevi I couldn’t help admiring her amazing comic timing. Don’t know a single actor in the world that could have pulled this scene off like she did - Sridevi Charlie Chaplin sequence https://t.co/ZKSKvQdm0D via @YouTube — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 26, 2018

26 February 2018, 09:07 AM Sanjay Kapoor's wife reaches the residence of Anil Kapoor.

26 February 2018, 08:22 AM Mumbai: Latest visuals from outside the residence of #Sridevi; her mortal remains will be brought to India from Dubai today. pic.twitter.com/pAz2Xav4lG — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018

26 February 2018, 08:19 AM Sridevi will always remain alive in my memory. It feels awkward to speak of her in the past tense. We have lost the biggest star of our country. I still cannot believe it. It will take many years to register what has actually happened, says Anupam Kher in Mumbai.

26 February 2018, 07:27 AM Early morning visuals from outside #Sridevi's residence in Mumbai's Andheri. Her mortal remains to be brought back to India today. pic.twitter.com/1xCCXWXBOu — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018

26 February 2018, 07:21 AM As per reports, Anil Ambani has sent an aircraft to Dubai to bring back Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor`s body to India. The 13-seater private jet belonging to Reliance Transport and Travel Ltd, left Mumbai for Dubai around 1.30 pm on Sunday.