Live: Embalming of Sridevi's mortal remains over, being taken to Dubai airport

Several Bollywood stars have visited Anil Kapoor's residence to meet Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 27, 2018 - 17:05
Comments |

New Delhi: Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi breathed her last on February 24 in Dubai. While earlier it was said that she suffered a cardiac arrest, an autopsy concluded that she had “accidentally drowned” in the bath tub of her hotel room. 

Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, and their younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, were in Ras Al Khaimah, another emirate of the UAE, last week to celebrate the wedding of her actor-nephew Mohit Marwah.

Here are the live updates:

 

27 February 2018, 17:04 PM

27 February 2018, 16:39 PM

Sridevi's body now leaves the embalming unit, reports Khaleej Times.

27 February 2018, 16:32 PM

Sridevi's body arrives at embalming unit in Muhaisna, reports Khaleej Times.

27 February 2018, 16:11 PM

27 February 2018, 15:36 PM

27 February 2018, 15:34 PM

According to Gulf News, The Dubai Public Prosecutor's Office has closed Sridevi's death case. It has decided to hand over the body of the Indian actress to her relatives following the investigation of her death, Dubai Media Office has said.

27 February 2018, 15:31 PM

According to a Khaleej Times report, Boney Kapoor's nephew Saurabh Malhotra is waiting outside the morgue to collect the body. He will then accompany it to the embalming centre.

27 February 2018, 15:28 PM

Sridevi's body is expected to leave the morgue any minute now, reports Khaleej Times.

27 February 2018, 15:12 PM

Indian Consulate officials and family members have arrived at the morgue to collect Sridevi's body, as per The Khaleej Times.

27 February 2018, 14:49 PM

27 February 2018, 14:44 PM

Reports suggest that Sridevi's mortal remains will reach Mumbai around 9 pm tonight.

27 February 2018, 14:34 PM

According to The Khaleej Times, the Dubai Police has handed over the letters for the release of Sridevi's mortal remains to the Indian Consulate and the family members of Boney Kapoor. The body can now proceed for embalming.

27 February 2018, 13:40 PM

27 February 2018, 13:01 PM

No major development in Sridevi's repatriation to India, reportedly. Family members still awaiting clearance.

27 February 2018, 12:14 PM

27 February 2018, 11:49 AM

As per a report in The Khaleej Times, the Indian Consulate officials and family members of Sridevi are waiting to receive a clearance letter from the Dubai Public Prosecution. 

27 February 2018, 10:53 AM

27 February 2018, 10:46 AM

27 February 2018, 10:14 AM

According to The Khaleej Times, Sridevi's body is still in the mortuary. Dubai Police has moved the case to Dubai Public Prosecutor and it needs clearance before being taken to the embalming unit in Muhaisna. 

27 February 2018, 08:34 AM

Boney Kapoor or any other family members are not being interrogated, as had been reported earlier. The UAE media reported that these are part of regular procedures. 

27 February 2018, 08:27 AM

Bollywood superstar and Sridevi's co-star Shah Rukh Khan paid a late night visit to Anil Kapoor's house to meet the family. 

27 February 2018, 08:26 AM

