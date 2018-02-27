Live: Embalming of Sridevi's mortal remains over, being taken to Dubai airport

27 February 2018, 17:04 PM
Embalming of #Sridevi's mortal remains has been completed, being taken to Dubai Airport. : UAE media. pic.twitter.com/3UUEimWuAo
27 February 2018, 16:39 PM
Sridevi's body now leaves the embalming unit, reports Khaleej Times.
27 February 2018, 16:32 PM
Sridevi's body arrives at embalming unit in Muhaisna, reports Khaleej Times.
27 February 2018, 16:11 PM
Dubai Public Prosecution has approved the release of the body of the Indian actress Sridevi to her family following the completion of a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of her death.
Dubai Public Prosecution stressed that all regular procedures followed in such cases have been completed. As per the forensic report, the death of the Indian actress occurred due to accidental drowning following loss of consciousness. The case has now been closed.
27 February 2018, 15:36 PM
#Sridevi Live Updates: Body on its way for embalming
27 February 2018, 15:34 PM
According to Gulf News, The Dubai Public Prosecutor's Office has closed Sridevi's death case. It has decided to hand over the body of the Indian actress to her relatives following the investigation of her death, Dubai Media Office has said.
27 February 2018, 15:31 PM
According to a Khaleej Times report, Boney Kapoor's nephew Saurabh Malhotra is waiting outside the morgue to collect the body. He will then accompany it to the embalming centre.
27 February 2018, 15:28 PM
Sridevi's body is expected to leave the morgue any minute now, reports Khaleej Times.
27 February 2018, 15:12 PM
Indian Consulate officials and family members have arrived at the morgue to collect Sridevi's body, as per The Khaleej Times.
27 February 2018, 14:49 PM
Update: Dubai Police has handed over the Consulate and the family members letters for the release of the mortal remains of the Indian cinema icon Sridevi Boney Kapoor so that they can proceed for embalming.
27 February 2018, 14:44 PM
Reports suggest that Sridevi's mortal remains will reach Mumbai around 9 pm tonight.
27 February 2018, 14:34 PM
According to The Khaleej Times, the Dubai Police has handed over the letters for the release of Sridevi's mortal remains to the Indian Consulate and the family members of Boney Kapoor. The body can now proceed for embalming.
27 February 2018, 13:40 PM
Actor Arjun Kapoor left for Dubai, this morning, says Yash Raj Films' PRO, further added that, 'he has gone there to be with his father at the hotel while the formalities are being wrapped up and to oversee the return journey.' #Sridevi
27 February 2018, 13:01 PM
No major development in Sridevi's repatriation to India, reportedly. Family members still awaiting clearance.
27 February 2018, 12:14 PM
Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman arrives at the residence of Anil Kapoor in Mumbai. #Sridevi
27 February 2018, 11:49 AM
As per a report in The Khaleej Times, the Indian Consulate officials and family members of Sridevi are waiting to receive a clearance letter from the Dubai Public Prosecution.
27 February 2018, 10:53 AM
Cinema actresses aur Dawood ke jo rishte hain, naajayaz rishte hain us par hamein thoda dhyaan dena padega: Subramanian Swamy
27 February 2018, 10:46 AM
Let's wait for prosecution to pronounce it. Facts in media doesn't appear to be consistent. She never drank hard liquor, how did it enter her system? What happened to CCTV? Doctors suddenly appeared before media & said she died of heart failure: Subramanian Swamy on #Sridevi
27 February 2018, 10:14 AM
According to The Khaleej Times, Sridevi's body is still in the mortuary. Dubai Police has moved the case to Dubai Public Prosecutor and it needs clearance before being taken to the embalming unit in Muhaisna.
27 February 2018, 08:34 AM
Boney Kapoor or any other family members are not being interrogated, as had been reported earlier. The UAE media reported that these are part of regular procedures.
27 February 2018, 08:27 AM
Bollywood superstar and Sridevi's co-star Shah Rukh Khan paid a late night visit to Anil Kapoor's house to meet the family.
#Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan visits Anil Kapoor's residence.
27 February 2018, 08:26 AM
#Mumbai: Latest visuals from outside Anil Kapoor's residence; mortals remains of #Sridevi yet to be brought from Dubai to Mumbai.
