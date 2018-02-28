Sridevi's funeral today, fans pay last respects: Latest updates

Legendary actress Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. While earlier it was said that she suffered a cardiac arrest, an autopsy concluded that she had “accidentally drowned” in the bathtub of her hotel room.

Her mortal remains were brought to Mumbai last night and the cremation will take place on February 28.

Sridevi's final journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans and the last rites will be performed at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery.