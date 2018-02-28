Sridevi's funeral today, fans pay last respects: Latest updates

28 February 2018, 08:49 AM
Several B-Town celebs visited Anil Kapoor's residence last night to pay their last respects.
28 February 2018, 07:55 AM
Visuals from #Mumbai's Celebration Sports Club, where #Sridevi's mortal remains will be kept for people to pay tributes. Heavy security deployed. pic.twitter.com/jh895m1Frt
— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
28 February 2018, 07:01 AM
Unki wajah se mera bhai aaj zinda hai. Main kuch nahi kar sakta unke (Sridevi) liye, lekin main kam se kam unki antim yatra mein toh shaamil ho hi sakta hoon: Jatin Valmiki, a visually impaired man from Uttar Pradesh who has been waiting outside #Sridevi's house. pic.twitter.com/uXnU74B6Bn
— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
28 February 2018, 07:00 AM
Sridevi ji mere bhai ke brain tumour ke operation ke liye help ki thi. Uss samay unhone mujhe 1 lakh ki madad ki & hospital se 1 lakh maaf bhi karwaaye: Jatin Valmiki, a visually impaired man from Uttar Pradesh who has been waiting outside #Sridevi's house since last two days. pic.twitter.com/VkYGEx7PrB
— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
28 February 2018, 06:59 AM
#Mumbai: Salman Khan leaves #Sridevi's residence. pic.twitter.com/IVTYOARddC
— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
28 February 2018, 06:58 AM
A legend who brought joy to the lives of millions has been lost. My condolences to her family & homage to her craft & brilliance in terms of her work: Union Minister Smriti Irani on #Sridevi. pic.twitter.com/uSoEJGGN7U
— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
28 February 2018, 06:58 AM
#Mumbai: Salman Khan reaches #Sridevi's residence. pic.twitter.com/DhFmlvSwQh
— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018