Sridevi's funeral today, fans pay last respects: Latest updates

Sridevi's body was brought to Mumbai last night and the cremation will take place on February 28. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 28, 2018 - 08:50
Legendary actress Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. While earlier it was said that she suffered a cardiac arrest, an autopsy concluded that she had “accidentally drowned” in the bathtub of her hotel room.

Also Read--Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's family tree: All you need to know

Her mortal remains were brought to Mumbai last night and the cremation will take place on February 28. 

Sridevi's final journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans and the last rites will be performed at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery.

28 February 2018, 08:49 AM

Several B-Town celebs visited Anil Kapoor's residence last night to pay their last respects. 

28 February 2018, 07:55 AM

28 February 2018, 07:01 AM

28 February 2018, 07:00 AM

28 February 2018, 06:59 AM

28 February 2018, 06:58 AM

28 February 2018, 06:58 AM

