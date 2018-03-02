1.5 million penguins discovered on remote Antarctic islands: Study
Just 160 kilometres (100 miles) away in the west Antarctic, the same species is in decline due to sea ice melt blamed on global warming, they said.
PTI| Updated: Mar 02, 2018, 17:22 PM IST
Comments |
(Representational image)
Paris: A thriving "hotspot" of some 1.5 million Adelie penguins has been discovered on the remote Danger Islands in the east Antarctic, surprised scientists announced today.
Just 160 kilometres (100 miles) away in the west Antarctic, the same species is in decline due to sea ice melt blamed on global warming, they said.