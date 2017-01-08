10 crocodiles on the loose in Thailand – Zoo authorities issue warning!

Bangkok: Approximately 10 crocodiles have reportedly managed to escape a zoo in Nakhon Si Thammarat province of Thailand, after the area was hit by floods.

All reptiles, deer and rare bird species had broken loose from Tha Lad Zoo that is home to more than 10 crocodiles, some measuring up to five metres long, a government official told Xinhua news agency.

The locals were warned by authorities to take special caution since there were crocodiles swimming through rising flood waters.

Municipal workers tried to locate the animals in order to keep them away from populated areas but the rising water level made the task complicated.

Torrential rain and flooding continued to ravage 10 provinces in the south of Thailand, affecting at least 700,000 people and disrupting transport.

(With IANS inputs)