36 adorable baby pandas make debut at China's breeding centers - Watch

New Delhi: Two breeding centers in Southwest China's Sichuan saw some beautiful guests arriving in the premises on Friday.

36 baby pandas, who were born in 2017, made their big debut at the center amongst an enthusiastic crowd.

The China Giant Panda Protection and Research Center successfully bred 42 panda cubs in 2017 reaching a historic high, out of which 36 made their public appearance.

A baby panda’s growing process is interesting, but very difficult, because they are extremely fragile and can easily get sick and die.

The limbs of newborn pandas are so weak that they are not able to stand at all. For the first two months after birth, baby pandas basically only feed on milk, sleep, and poo.

