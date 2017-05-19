close
50 sea turtles released ahead of Endangered Species Day

At least 50 critically endangered turtles were released by the Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi (EAD) in collaboration with the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project (DTRP) ahead of Endangered Species Day on Friday.

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 00:53
50 sea turtles released ahead of Endangered Species Day
Image for representational purpose only

Abu Dhabi: At least 50 critically endangered turtles were released by the Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi (EAD) in collaboration with the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project (DTRP) ahead of Endangered Species Day on Friday.

The turtles, which were released on the beach of Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, were rescued over the last year and sent to DTRP.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at EAD, said: "This turtle release shows EAD's commitment towards conserving endangered species through rescuing turtles and involving the community and younger generation."

"By getting them closer to the species, they can connect to our natural heritage and become players in the conservation arena," she said.

Warren Baverstock, Burj Al Arab's Aquarium Operations Manager of DTRP, said: "We are extremely proud to release these rehabilitated sea turtles back into their environment."

"To date, the DTRP has released over 1,200 rehabilitated sea turtles back into UAE waters, and this is a great achievement for the country," Baverstock added.

TAGS

TurtlesEndangered Species DayEnvironment Agency of Abu DhabiDubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project

