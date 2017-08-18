58 tigers in Kerala's two tiger reserves: Forest Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: A census conducted at Periyar and Parambikulam Tiger Reserves in Kerala in 2016 has confirmed the presence of 58 big cats in them, Forest Minister K Raju informed the state assembly today.

There were 33 tigers in Periyar reserve and 25 in Parambikulam reserve respectively as per the census conducted at the regional level, Raju said adding it was determined through camera trapping method in 2016.

As per a tiger census conducted at the national level in 2010, considered as authoritative figure, there were 38 tigers in Parambikulam spread over 643 sq feet area and 34 in Periyar that covers an area of 925 sq feet.

A total of 21 wild animals including ten elephants, five monkeys and one leopard were killed due to electrocution in the past one year.

With regard to man-animal conflict in the forest fringe areas in the state, he said ten persons were killed and 39 injured in different attack in Waynad district durng the past one year.